Why Republicans Embrace Simpletons and How it Hurts America

Why Do Republicans Gleefully Embrace Idiots as Presidential Candidates?

The question naturally begs a larger question: How can a country, with the world’s highest national GDP, and absurdly complex systems regulating everything from credit default swaps to nuclear missile safety, possibly allow onto its national stage men and women of such transparently inferior intellect?

The easy answer is that there has always been a long, pathetic history of anti-intellectual paranoia in American politics... No matter how advanced the U.S. becomes in technology, biomedicine, and weaponry, it not only attracts, but promotes a confederacy of dunces as Presidential candidates.

To be fair, Democrats have had their share of dolts, including the tax-cheating, race-baiting, college dropout Reverend Al Sharpton [and] Democrat-turned-Dixiecrat Strom Thurmond... Nevertheless, in 2011, the [GOP] has rolled out the greatest assortment of Know-Nothings in its history...

Why would we expect the Leader of the Free World to have anything less than the precise qualifications for such an elevated job opening?

What's far more troubling is that you can attract a huge amount of support in this country precisely because you lack qualifications to be president.