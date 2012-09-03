On Labor Day, GOP Leadership Celebrates Management | ThinkProgress

Today the nation celebrates Labor Day, a holiday “dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers.” As the United States Depart of Labor defines it, the first Monday of every September “constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.”

But Republicans — who have repeatedly advanced economic proposals that disproportionately benefit the very wealthy — are giving the holiday an entirely different meaning. This morning, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) tweeted out that Labor Day is a celebration not of the worker, but of management and CEOs:

Today, we celebrate those who have taken a risk, worked hard, built a business and earned their own success. House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, Mon, 09/03/2012 - 9:30am

http://cantor.house.gov/press-releases/congressman-cantor-celebrates-entrepreneurs-small-business-owners-labor-day

Why do Republicans hate American workers?